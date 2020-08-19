The School District of Lee County announces two-phase plan for restarting fall sports

On Wednesday, Lee County Schools sent emails and phone calls out to high school parents announcing their two-phase plan for restarting fall sports practices.

Phase one begins on Monday, August 24 with ‘low-risk sports’ as outlined by the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and NCAA. These sports include bowling, golf, swimming and cross country.

‘High-risk sports’ will begin on Monday, August 31. These include football and volleyball.

Football players will be asked to remain in their summer cohorts of 20 players or less. They will wear pads and helmets to ger acclimated to temperature but full practice for football will not begin until September 8.

Football games will begin on Friday, September 18. They will be played within the district with possible expansion to Collier and Charlotte Counties.

The district is continuing to discuss ways to safely reintegrate high school sports. More information to come from the district at a later time.

