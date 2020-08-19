Parents worry after man found living in HealthPark day care attic in Lee County

A North Fort Myers man is in jail after he was caught living at a day care while kids were inside. A security camera caught him from inside the center.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isiah Jones recently. LCSO says he broke into the day care of HealthPark Child Development Center in south Fort Myers earlier in August.

James Cox’s two daughters are everything to him, but he can’t be with them all day, every day. Like many dads and moms, he sends them to day care at HealthPark.

“With my wife working at the hospital, we really trusted them and instilled them with the kids,” Cox said.

But that trust is shaken thanks to a recent break-in.

“It just makes you think twice about the security,” Cox said.

According to LCSO, Jones climbed over a fence, broke into the day care center and made himself at home. The report points out Jones turned the attic into a makeshift room, complete with a foam mat and fan.

“We have a lot of unanswered questions,” Cox said.

He wants to know how this could happen and go unnoticed for a week.

“As a parent, you’re just kind of worried,” Cox said. “Like, what was this person doing there for six, seven days.”

Lee Health moved the kids to Golisano Children’s Hospital when management realized there was an intruder, but the parents told us no one explained why.

Cox said he wants the hospital to be more transparent and ensure them that this won’t happen again

“These are just things that we go to bed at night every night thinking about now,” Cox said.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

