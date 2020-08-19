Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 19

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Mark Hughes (DOB 3/30/67) – Wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant for failure to appear for DUI (three or more within 10 years) and carrying a concealed weapon.

His current charge stems from an incident where a motorist saw him driving erratically down a major roadway in Cape Coral, while downing a bottle of alcohol. Cape cops caught up with the driver quickly and stopped him in a shopping center parking lot. They said that Hughes reeked of alcohol and was far too impaired to complete field sobriety tests. A search of his car turned up an open bottle of vodka, cocaine and a large knife tucked next to the drivers seat.

Hughes was immediately arrested and charged with the DUI and spent nearly five months in the Lee County Jail. He was released under the guise that he would show back up for a subsequent court hearing, which he has since failed to do.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest on July 20th. Hughes has six previous bookings in Lee County for drug possession, concealed weapons charges, multiple counts of battery/domestic violence, as well as probation violations.

He is 5’9”, 170 pounds and was last known to be living in North Fort Myers.

Robert Kottick (DOB 9/3/90) – Wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for grand theft.

His initial arrest on this charge came after he was busted for breaking into a home in Lehigh Acres, and subsequently sold all the stolen items on the streets. He was ultimately sentenced to two years in state lock up, and just completed his sentence in April, at which time he was placed on probation. Last month, he violated those terms and has gone on the run.

To date, he’s been booked 36 times in Lee County, with his first felony at age 12 for robbery. Since then, he’s been jailed for multiple counts of burglary, illegal weapons possession, aggravated assault, drugs, grand theft, lewd and lascivious behavior, resisting arrest and dealing in stolen property.

He is 5’11”, 155 pounds and has a noted history of violence. He has several tattoos, including the words “God’s Goon” on his right wrist and 100% real on his neck. And upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Claude Murphy (DOB 5/3/80) – Wanted in Collier County for violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the illegal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Detectives say Murphy threatened a family with a gun after a dispute between their young children. Murphy showed up at the victim’s apartment and put a gun to the father’s face and told him not to mess with his kids again or he would kill him. That reaction landed him in jail in Collier, and then ultimately in the Department of Corrections, for about three years. He was released in February of this year and has since violated his probation and gone on the run.

In addition to his local arrest history, Murphy has also been jailed in Broward County for the sale and delivery of cocaine. In total, he’s been sent to the state DOC three times since 1998.

He is 5’10”, 210 pounds and was last known to be living in the Golden Gate area of Collier.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

