Mobile home fire leaves 2 homeless in Fort Myers

The Red Cross has been called to help a family who lost their home to a fire early Wednesday.

The fire broke out in a mobile home shortly after 4 a.m. along Tice Street near the Simon VW Ranch.

Two people were inside and made it out safely.

The home is not a loss but is unlivable, according to Tice fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: WINK News

