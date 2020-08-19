LaBelle teen follows his rodeo dreams, goes airborne in process

Evan Farless is a 17-year-old bullrider from LaBelle. His mom recently captured this video of him doing what he loves.

Farless has cystic fibrosis, yet that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing his dream of working with the rodeo.

WINK News Reporter Breana Ross spoke with Evan about the caught-on-camera experience.

“When I felt his horns grab me under my vest I knew I was fixing to go for a flight,” Farless said. “I didn’t realize how high I was. I just knew that I was in the air.”

The fascinating part is that Evan was not even injured in this. He was, however, injured later that night in a different stunt.

Tonight, he’s doing well.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know