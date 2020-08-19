Good deals popping up thanks to back-to-school incentives, retailers playing catch up

Between back-to-school incentives and retailers playing catch up, we’re seeing some good deals right now.

Travel, clothing, certain electronics and home workouts are where you’ll see those savings, according to Rather Be Shopping founder, Kyle James.

“It’s kind of like a perfect storm for retailers who are trying to make up for lost time,” he said.

Some stores are offering up to 70% off. At Macy’s, some khaki uniform shorts are less than $8.

“If you can stock up, maybe you have kids and stock up by size or two bigger if you have the room to store it for next year,” James said.

Planning a trip instead? A non-stop flight from RSW to Chicago for Thanksgiving is $114. A one-way, non-stop flight from Punta Gorda to Albany will only run you $33.

If you’re homeschooling, Amazon’s fire tablet is more than 30% off and Sony noise-canceling headphones are 40% off.

Need to blow off some steam after that? James says Planet Fitness and Golds Gym are offering free workouts for non-members.

Another sign of the times — several stores will close their doors permanently. For example, Neiman Marcus Last Call at Miromar Outlets has slashed some prices up to 90% as it prepares to close.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

Writer: Briana Harvath

