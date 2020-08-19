Foster family adopts second child in COVID-19 era adoption ceremony

If you ask third-grader Aiden Scott about his parents, he says plainly, “They’re good parents and they love me a lot.”

When Aiden walked into Karen and Bruce Scott’s life two years ago, they say it was family at first sight.

The original plan was to foster Aiden, but that plan was blown to pieces in the blink of an eye.

“Aiden absolutely – kick the front door open, ran in, threw his arms up and said ‘Aiden is here!'” Bruce described. “And we just knew right there and then,” that they needed Aiden as much or more than Aiden needed them.

Karen said that Aiden is “filled with joy. He’s happy, he is loving he is giving, he is thoughtful, he is just such a sweet child. We loved him the day we met him … This has been worth every tear shed, every prayer said, it’s really a dream come true.”

A dream come true that was made permanent by a school-sanctioned COVID-19 era adoption ceremony.

Temperatures were taken at the door while the judge did the honors via Zoom.

Karen and Bruce agree that everybody needs a family.

The newly official mom and dad raised their right hands high under the fluorescent classroom lights, while grandma and grandpa looked on – masks couldn’t hide their pride.

His first words as a young man named Aiden Scott: “I love you a lot and I really want you to be my parents.”

Aiden is the second child they have adopted and are in the process of adopting three more.

Reporter: Sydney Persing



