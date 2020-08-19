East Naples man recorded yelling racial insults at woman faces charge for viral encounter

An East Naples man caught on video while yelling racial insults at a woman has been charged for the encounter, which went viral on social media.

Jeffrey Adam Rouse now faces an assault charge. This is in addition to charges he was facing following his Aug. 15 arrest, for which he remains in the Collier County Jail.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said they will also seek a hate crime enhancement from the State Attorney’s Office in connection with the assault.

The victim recorded Rouse hurling racial slurs and insults at her while the two were in separate cars at a red light. At one point, Rouse is heard threatening to spray the woman with mace.

Rouse, 40, was arrested Aug. 15 after deputies said he led them on a pursuit on US-41. He faces charges of fleeing and eluding for that incident.

He also faces charges in connection with the defacing of political campaign signs outside Seed to Table on Immokalee Road. A witness took photos of Rouse, who yelled racial insults at the person and threatened him, the witness said. One of the defaced signs also included a racial slur.

A court date has been set for Sept. 8.

Anyone with additional information about potential criminal encounters with Rouse is asked to contact the CCSO Criminal Investigations Special Crimes Bureau at 239-252-0098 or our administrative line at 239-252-9300.

Writer: WINK News

