2 people shot during home invasion in North Fort Myers, neighbors on edge

Lee County deputies said two people were shot during a home invasion Wednesday morning in North Fort Myers.

Deputies were called just after 11 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of Stockton Street, which is in the Palmona Park neighborhood off Pine Island Road.

LCSO said the two people who were shot have non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say it’s an active investigation, but have not said anything about possible suspects or why someone started shooting. They’re still on scene and focusing their attention on one home. Meanwhile, neighbors are on edge.

Fank Glaab’s mid-morning coffee was interrupted by gunfire. “I heard just, initially, one. It sounded like a firework to me. Then, somebody yelling.”

Glabb said that’s when he ran inside and called 911.

“Very nervous. My wife’s really upset. We have our grandchildren that come quite a bit and they play constantly in the backyard,” he said.

Investigators will only say the gunshots came during a home invasion. The two people hurt are expected to recover. LCSO cruisers surrounded Stockton Street for hours.

“It could happen at any time to anyone, unfortunately,” said neighbor Ginger Arndt. She said she also heard the gunshots, but unlike her neighbors, she says she’s not worried about the violence.

“It doesn’t frighten me. It happens,” she said.

On the other hand, Glaab is ready to move out.

“To have this kind of thing going on right next door to you, bullets flying, unacceptable,” he said.

Clearly, there are some frightened people in this North Fort Myers neighborhood.

Trust WINK News to continue to update this story with the latest information.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know