CVS adds more drive-thru COVID-19 tests sites in SWFL, entire state

CVS Health confirms 77 additional drive-thru COVID-19 test sites are set to be added at CVS pharmacies in Florida, which include more test sites in Southwest Florida.

The added test sites are expected to be operational at CVS locations beginning Friday. There are currently 221 CVS pharmacies already operating drive-thru tests sites in the state.

Added CVS SWFL test sites

CVS Pharmacy, 24800 South Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

CVS Pharmacy, 1003 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33991

CVS Pharmacy, 11300 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL 33905

CVS Pharmacy, 9170 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33912

CVS Pharmacy, 7581 Winkler Road, Fort Myers, FL 33908

CVS Pharmacy, 16961 Alico Mission Way, Fort Myers, FL 33908

CVS Pharmacy, 5585 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116

CVS Pharmacy, 6800 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34114

CVS Pharmacy, 7380 Davis Boulevard, Naples, FL 34104

MORE: COVID-19: Expanded testing locations

According to thew press release, in addition to increasing the number of drive-thru sites, CVS has expanded its network of independent third-party lab partners in an effort to help improve turnaround time for the delivery of test results. The majority of test results across the country should be available within 2-5 days.

“Our national scale and local community presence enable us to uniquely expand people’s access to safe and effective COVID-19 testing options and respond to a need for increased testing capacity,” said Emmanuel Kolady, senior vice president of CVS Health. “We remain grateful to our frontline colleagues who make these testing sites possible and whose dedication has allowed us to keep our stores and MinuteClinics open for customers seeking supplies and patients who need care.”

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know