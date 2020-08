Crash with injuries on SR-82 at Jaguar Blvd in Lehigh Acres, roadway clear

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries along State Road 82 in Lehigh Acres Wednesday.

According to FHP, state troopers were at the scene of a crash at SR-82 and Jaguar Boulevard.

The crash caused delays for several hours.

The roadway is now clear.

The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

