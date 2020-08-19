Collier County public school students to receive free breakfast

Collier County public school students will be served free breakfast for the 2020-21 school year.

“Research shows, and teachers agree, that students who eat breakfast are more attentive, learn better, and have fewer behavior issues,” the district said in its announcement.

Breakfast for adults will be $1.50.

Lunch prices will remain the same: $2 for elementary students and $2.25 for middle and high school students.

Students whose families qualify to receive meals at free or reduced-price will be served meals at no charge. The district said application information is being sent to all homes with a letter to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced-price meals, households may complete a private and secure online application at www.myschoolapps.com or www.collierschools.com/nutrition. Parents can expect a quicker approval when submitting applications online in comparison to paper application submissions. If parents are unable to complete an application online, they may contact the Department of Nutrition Services to request assistance with the online application or to request a paper application; once completed, applications should be returned to the Nutrition Services office. Information or assistance with meal applications may be obtained by calling (239) 377-0297 or emailing [email protected].

Parents may also visit www.myschoolbucks.com to make secure, online prepayments to meal accounts. In addition, parents will be able to check cafeteria balances and purchases, receive low balance alerts and set up automatic payments.

