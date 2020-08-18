FORT MYERS
Watch: A Community Conversation with 19th Congressional District Candidates
This November, there will be a new U.S. Representative for Florida Congressional District 19.
Want to know their stance on protecting Social Security and Medicare, affordable prescription drugs, strengthening long-term care, empowering family caregivers and COVID-19 response?
WINK News anchor Chris Cifatte hosted a live one-and-a-half-hour event so you can hear those answers from the candidates who want to represent you on Capitol Hill.
Participants include:
Republicans:
Darren Aquino, Byron Donalds, Dane Eagle, Dr. William Figlesthaler, Daniel Kowal, Christy McLaughlin.
Democrats:
Cindy Banyai and David Holden.
Write-in Candidate:
Patrick Post
Watch the full video below or click here.
