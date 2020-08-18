Watch: A Community Conversation with 19th Congressional District Candidates

This November, there will be a new U.S. Representative for Florida Congressional District 19.

Want to know their stance on protecting Social Security and Medicare, affordable prescription drugs, strengthening long-term care, empowering family caregivers and COVID-19 response?

WINK News anchor Chris Cifatte hosted a live one-and-a-half-hour event so you can hear those answers from the candidates who want to represent you on Capitol Hill.

Participants include:

Republicans:

Darren Aquino, Byron Donalds, Dane Eagle, Dr. William Figlesthaler, Daniel Kowal, Christy McLaughlin.

Democrats:

Cindy Banyai and David Holden.

Write-in Candidate:

Patrick Post

Watch the full video below or click here.

Writer: WINK News

