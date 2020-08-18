Tuesday’s Coronavirus Updates: 3,838 new cases, 219 new deaths reported; 17 new deaths in SWFL

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 579,932 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 573,811 Florida residents and 6,121 non-Florida residents. There are 9,758 Florida resident deaths reported, 135 non-resident deaths and 34,695 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,266,865

Total tested (non-residents): 18,855

Total positive (residents): 573,811

Total positive (non-residents): 6,121

Total negative (residents): 3,686,397

Total negative (non-residents): 12,711

Percent positive (residents): 13.47%

Percent positive (non-residents): 32.50%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 579,932 (up from 576,094)

Florida resident deaths: 9,758 (up from 9,539)

Non-resident deaths: 135 (unchanged)

3,838 total new cases reported Tuesday

219 total new resident deaths reported Tuesday

0 total new non-resident deaths reported Tuesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 34,599 (up from 34,485)

Deaths: 709 (up from 692)

114 total new cases reported Tuesday

17 new deaths reported Tuesday

Lee County: 17,495 (up from 17,451) – 384 deaths (9 new)

Collier County: 10,977 (up from 10,918) – 159 deaths (5 new)

Charlotte County: 2,394 (up from 2,388) – 103 deaths (2 new)

DeSoto County: 1,424 (up from 1,422) – 21 deaths (1 new)

Glades County: 423 (up from 422) – 3 deaths

Hendry County: 1,886 (up from 1,884) – 39 deaths

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

RESOURCES

NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs

#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL

FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of Aug. 17

REPORT COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS/TEST: International self-reporting system

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

