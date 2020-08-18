CORONAVIRUS

Tuesday’s Coronavirus Updates: 3,838 new cases, 219 new deaths reported; 17 new deaths in SWFL

Published: August 18, 2020 10:54 AM EDT

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 579,932 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 573,811 Florida residents and 6,121 non-Florida residents. There are 9,758 Florida resident deaths reported, 135 non-resident deaths and 34,695 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,266,865
Total tested (non-residents): 18,855
Total positive (residents): 573,811
Total positive (non-residents): 6,121
Total negative (residents): 3,686,397
Total negative (non-residents): 12,711
Percent positive (residents): 13.47%
Percent positive (non-residents): 32.50%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 579,932 (up from 576,094)
Florida resident deaths: 9,758 (up from 9,539)
Non-resident deaths: 135 (unchanged)

  • 3,838 total new cases reported Tuesday
  • 219 total new resident deaths reported Tuesday
  • 0 total new non-resident deaths reported Tuesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 34,599 (up from 34,485)
Deaths: 709 (up from 692)

  • 114 total new cases reported Tuesday
  • 17 new deaths reported Tuesday

Lee County: 17,495 (up from 17,451) – 384 deaths (9 new)
Collier County: 10,977 (up from 10,918) – 159 deaths (5 new)
Charlotte County: 2,394 (up from 2,388) – 103 deaths (2 new)
DeSoto County: 1,424 (up from 1,422) – 21 deaths (1 new)
Glades County: 423 (up from 422) – 3 deaths
Hendry County: 1,886 (up from 1,884) – 39 deaths

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

