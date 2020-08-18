Tuesday’s Coronavirus Updates: 3,838 new cases, 219 new deaths reported; 17 new deaths in SWFL
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 579,932 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 573,811 Florida residents and 6,121 non-Florida residents. There are 9,758 Florida resident deaths reported, 135 non-resident deaths and 34,695 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.
TESTING NUMBERS
Total tested (residents): 4,266,865
Total tested (non-residents): 18,855
Total positive (residents): 573,811
Total positive (non-residents): 6,121
Total negative (residents): 3,686,397
Total negative (non-residents): 12,711
Percent positive (residents): 13.47%
Percent positive (non-residents): 32.50%
The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of recorded cases: 579,932 (up from 576,094)
Florida resident deaths: 9,758 (up from 9,539)
Non-resident deaths: 135 (unchanged)
- 3,838 total new cases reported Tuesday
- 219 total new resident deaths reported Tuesday
- 0 total new non-resident deaths reported Tuesday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total recorded cases in SWFL: 34,599 (up from 34,485)
Deaths: 709 (up from 692)
- 114 total new cases reported Tuesday
- 17 new deaths reported Tuesday
Lee County: 17,495 (up from 17,451) – 384 deaths (9 new)
Collier County: 10,977 (up from 10,918) – 159 deaths (5 new)
Charlotte County: 2,394 (up from 2,388) – 103 deaths (2 new)
DeSoto County: 1,424 (up from 1,422) – 21 deaths (1 new)
Glades County: 423 (up from 422) – 3 deaths
Hendry County: 1,886 (up from 1,884) – 39 deaths
RESOURCES
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates
