Suspect sought in burglary at Fort Myers video arcade

Fort Myers police are looking for the suspect pictured above in reference to a burglary at a video arcade on Fowler Street.

Detectives say the crime happened early Tuesday at Lucky Land, 3575 Fowler St.

The suspect shot through the glass front door to get in and left with the cash register. Detectives say the suspect left in a light color, possibly white, four-door vehicle.

The bottom half of the suspect’s dreads appear to be blonde, according to FMPD.

Detectives say if you see the suspect, consider him armed and use caution.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call FMPD Detective Cierra Carter at (239) 321-8036.

