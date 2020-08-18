Rodrigues wins Republican nomination for Florida Senate District 27

State Rep. Ray Rodrigues won the Republican nomination for Florida Senate District 27 Tuesday, defeating fellow party member State Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen. District 27 represents a majority of Lee County.

“Heather gave me a call,” Rodrigues told WINK News. “She was very gracious and called and congratulated me, so we’ve had our conversation. We still have mutual respect for each other. We were colleagues for eight years. Even though we were competitors in this race, she was very gracious in the loss.”

Rodrigues will go on to face Democrat Rachel Brown in the general election to decide the race for District 27. Brown was unopposed for the primary.

Rodrigues said the race is far from over, and he is not taking his nomination victory for granted.

This is a developing story.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

