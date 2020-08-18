Republicans LoCastro, McDaniel win District 1, District 5 nominations for Collier County commission

Two Republican nominations were up for grabs in the race for the Collier County Board of County Commissioners during the Florida primary election Tuesday.

District 1

Rick LoCastro won the Republican nomination for the District 1 commissioner seat.

LoCastro will face Democrat John Jenkins in the general election to decide the winner of District 1.

William Douglass and Mark Batchelor also ran in the Republican race for District 1 nomination.

District 5

Bill McDaniel won the Republican nomination for the District 5 commission seat.

McDaniel will face Democrat David Turrubiartez Jr. and candidate Raymond Christopher, who is running with no party affiliation, in the general election to decide the winner of District 5.

Mike Petschler also ran in the Republican race for District 5.

This is a developing story.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

