New data shows men should have no more than one alcoholic beverage per day

Cardiologist and Dietitian Dr. Brian Taschner says he understands going out for drinks with friends or a happy hour after work.

“I don’t think that people are intentionally over-consuming alcohol, I just think a lot of it ties into their social lives,” said Dr. Taschner.

But Taschner did warn that indulging in an alcoholic beverage every day could lead to problems.

“Binge drinking, in my experience, tends to be less of a problem than everyday drinking,” said Taschner.

He also understands that many studies send mixed messages, with some saying moderate drinking can improve health while others say that drinking increases cancer risk.

However, the USDA’s latest recommendation is clear: one drink per person per day.

The new rule of thumb is based on the fact that drinking rates are rising across the country, despite the fact that drinking less is healthier than drinking more.

Dr. Taschner says they’re guidelines, not actual rules. “Guidelines are guidelines, so they’re not strict rules.”

Kristen Casazza, Associate Dean for Research and Scholarly Activity for FGCU’s college of health says, “Drink appropriately to your health.”

She also says that if you’re meeting many other health guidelines, this one thing will not affect you as much.

“One decrease in health is not going to have an overall effect if you’re being healthy in the wide scheme of things,” she adds.

The USDA updates its guidelines every five years. The one drink per person per day is part of the 2020-2025 plan which has yet to be finalized.

Reporter: Veronica Marshall

Writer: Drew Hill

