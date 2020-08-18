How to find your polling location

Polling locations in Southwest Florida changed this year for some of you.

Here are the links to find your polling location:

Charlotte: https://www.charlottevotes.com/Elections/Find-Your-Voting-Location

Collier: https://www.colliervotes.com/Find-My-Precinct

DeSoto: https://www.votedesoto.com/Voter-Info/Precinct-Finder

Glades: https://www.voteglades.com/Voting-Info/Precinct-Finder

Hendry: https://www.hendryelections.org/Polling-Place-Information/Precinct-Finder

Lee: https://lee.electionsfl.org/Admin/Check-my-Registration-Status

