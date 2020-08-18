How to find your polling location
Polling locations in Southwest Florida changed this year for some of you.
Here are the links to find your polling location:
Charlotte: https://www.charlottevotes.com/Elections/Find-Your-Voting-Location
Collier: https://www.colliervotes.com/Find-My-Precinct
DeSoto: https://www.votedesoto.com/Voter-Info/Precinct-Finder
Glades: https://www.voteglades.com/Voting-Info/Precinct-Finder
Hendry: https://www.hendryelections.org/Polling-Place-Information/Precinct-Finder
Lee: https://lee.electionsfl.org/Admin/Check-my-Registration-Status
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.