How the Lee County Canvassing Board makes sure your vote counts

Mail-in ballots and their security are a concern right now, and with so many people voting by mail, WINK News wanted to know how your vote is counted.

It’s a fascinating process, one that shows there are multiple checks in place to make sure your vote gets counted. The Canvassing Board verifies signatures and counts votes that the machines can’t read.

WINK News reporter Janae Muchmore spoke with Lee County Commission Chairman Brian Hamman, a member of the Canvassing Board, to find out just how the process works and what happens if you make a mistake on your mail-in ballot.

