First-time Florida primary voters say even during pandemic, voting matters

Many first-time voters in this primary decided to vote by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, even with this unique experience, you can grasp how important voting is to them.

“We’re in such a crazy time right now with everything going on socially, so I think it’s good that we use our voice to vote and make sure that the president or the people we want in charge,” said Maya Senecharles, who was voting for the first time.

She and many others lined up, donning masks, with mail-in ballots in hand to vote for the very first time in their lives.

Gabrielle Wilkinson said it wouldn’t be fair of her to not put her vote where her mouth is.

“It would be really hypocritical of me to be posting things on social media about my opinions and my political affiliations and not go out and vote. So, I feel like it is my duty as a citizen and as someone who has a strong voice about things to vote,” Wilkinson said.

Everyone that spoke with WINK News said that voting by mail or dropping their ballot off was definitely the way to go.

Not just because they were concerned about the spread of the coronavirus but many were afraid their ballot wouldn’t make it in time.

“It’s nice to be able to have a say in what happens in your community and, I believe, that local elections are more important than the presidential elections because it’s important to elect people who are going to make an impact on your day to day life,” said Alyssa Stewart, another first-time primary voter.

To all of these first-timers, an election is more than just an election, it’s a chance to make their voices heard, even in local races.

“It’s really important for us to vote every single time, no matter what,” Wilkinson said.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know