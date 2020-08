Drew Steele on the 2020 Democratic National Convention

The virtual Democratic National Convention continues Tuesday with former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State John Kerry, and Dr. Jill Biden scheduled to speak.

FOX 92.5 radio host Drew Steele has a look ahead to the unconventional convention and how it might differ from next week’s Republican National Convention.

You can watch the interview above.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know