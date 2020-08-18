District 19: Democrat Banyai wins nomination; Republican Donalds declares victory

Both Republicans and Democrats ran for respective nominations during the Florida primary Tuesday to vie for U.S. House Florida District 19 in the Nov. 3 general election.

Democrat Cindy Banyai won the nomination for District 19, and Republican Byron Donalds declared victory for the GOP nomination with 1% point ahead of State Rep. Dane Eagle in the polls.

The Associated Press said it would not declare the Republican nomination for District 19 until Wednesday because of the close margin in the polls. However, Eagle already conceded in the race for the Republican nomination Tuesday.

Banyai and Donalds are set to be opponents for the District 19 seat in the November general election.

The winner will represent those living in Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Naples and Marco Island, and he or she will replace retiring Republican Congressman Francis Rooney.

Republican race

Donalds celebrated the victory with community members in Bonita Springs.

“It’s gonna be spirited,” Donalds told WINK News. “I think we’re going to win in the general, but it’s more than that. What we have to do as Republicans is start taking our message everywhere, even if it’s roads we typically don’t go. And the voters of Southwest Florida, they have my word I’m going to do that.”

There were eight other Republicans on the ballot, including Darren Aquino, Casey Askar, Dane Eagle, William Figlesthaler, Randy Henderson, Daniel Kowal, Christy McLaughlin and Dan Severson.

Democrat race

Banyai shared confident words with WINK News upon her nomination victory.

“I’m am no longer going to sit here and just believe that this is a Republican district because that’s what we’re told,” Banyai said. “Because, if I had listened to everything I had been told, I wouldn’t be sitting here today.”

Democrat David Holden also ran for the general election nomination for District 19. Holden was previously nominated in 2018 but was defeated in the general election against Republican Rooney.

Candidate Concessions

Republican candidates:

Statement from Dane Eagle: “We fought a strong race, and I am very proud of the hard work of our amazing team,” Eagle said. “Unfortunately, we came up just a little short. I have called Byron to congratulate him. He has my support as we work towards November to re-elect President Trump.”

Reporter: Amanda Hall

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

