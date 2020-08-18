Cape Coral senior living community brings families closer together safely

A senior living facility in Southwest Florida is looking for ways to allow community members to see their loved ones, and the state’s task force continues to discuss the big picture for families across the state.

The Hampton Manor senior living community in Cape Coral is using separated rooms with plexiglass to allow families to get a bit closer than they have been able to in months.

Patricia checked out the new visitation area at her Hampton Manor home for the first time Tuesday.

“I was talking to my sister-in-law yesterday, and they’re coming I think this weekend,” Patricia said.

“We have been trying so hard to think of a way to bring our families closer to their loved ones,” said Amy Hanna-Eckenrode, with Hampton Manor.

So the staff got to work, creating a family lounge — two sitting rooms separated by floor-to-ceiling plexiglass, a speakerphone for them to talk to one another and the rooms cleaned and sanitized after every visit.

“We need that physical connection with people that we love,” Hanna-Eckenrode said. “And bringing them as close together as we possibly can, I think, is going to mean the absolute world to our families.”

Meanwhile, the governor’s task force met again Tuesday to discuss how to safely reopen long-term care facilities in the state.

The task force meets again Wednesday, and members will discuss indoor versus outdoor visitation. The task force hopes to have a draft report ready by next week.

“They’re very much looking forward to their first visits with their family members,” Hanna-Eckenrode said.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

