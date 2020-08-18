For most races, the winner for each party in the primary will move on to the general election in November where everyone, regardless of party affiliation will get to vote.
A candidate wins with 50% +1, otherwise, the top two vote-getters move on to the general election in the following races:
- Fort Myers Mayor
- Fort Myers City Council
- Lee County School Board
The top two vote-getters move on to the general election in the following races:
- Cape Coral City Council
- Moore Haven City Council
The following races will be decided on primary election night:
- Collier County Clerk of Court
- Collier County Property appraiser
- Charlotte County School Board
- Hendry County Commission
- Hendry County School Board
- DeSoto County School Board
- Glades County School Board
- Glades County Commission
- Glades County Clerk of Court
- Glades County Tax Collector
