For most races, the winner for each party in the primary will move on to the general election in November where everyone, regardless of party affiliation will get to vote.

A candidate wins with 50% +1, otherwise, the top two vote-getters move on to the general election in the following races:

  • Fort Myers Mayor
  • Fort Myers City Council
  • Lee County School Board

The top two vote-getters move on to the general election in the following races:

  • Cape Coral City Council
  • Moore Haven City Council

The following races will be decided on primary election night:

  • Collier County Clerk of Court
  • Collier County Property appraiser
  • Charlotte County School Board
  • Hendry County Commission
  • Hendry County School Board
  • DeSoto County School Board
  • Glades County School Board
  • Glades County Commission
  • Glades County Clerk of Court
  • Glades County Tax Collector

 


*Click HERE if you do not see the results above on your device.