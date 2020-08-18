For most races, the winner for each party in the primary will move on to the general election in November where everyone, regardless of party affiliation will get to vote.

A candidate wins with 50% +1, otherwise, the top two vote-getters move on to the general election in the following races:

Fort Myers Mayor

Fort Myers City Council

Lee County School Board

The top two vote-getters move on to the general election in the following races:

Cape Coral City Council

Moore Haven City Council

The following races will be decided on primary election night:

Collier County Clerk of Court

Collier County Property appraiser

Charlotte County School Board

Hendry County Commission

Hendry County School Board

DeSoto County School Board

Glades County School Board

Glades County Commission

Glades County Clerk of Court

Glades County Tax Collector





