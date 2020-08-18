Anderson, McMiller move to general election to decide Fort Myers mayor

Candidates Kevin Anderson and Jacquelyn McMiller will move on to the general election ballot to decide the race for mayor of the City of Fort Myers.

None of the candidates for mayor reached the threshold of 50% of the vote plus 1 needed to win the race outright during the Florida primary Tuesday. So the rules dictate the top two vote-getters move on to the general election.

Candidate Gaile Anthony respectively does not move on to the general election in the race for mayor.

The winner in the race for Fort Myers mayor during the general election replaces former Mayor Randy Henderson, who left his seat to pursue the Republican nomination for U.S. House Florida District 19.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

