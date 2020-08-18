3 more FGCU students test positive for coronavirus

Florida Gulf Coast University has confirmed Tuesday three more students recently tested positive for the coronavirus on the university’s campus.

According to the FGCU website, “We have received confirmation that two South Village housing students, and one North Lake Village housing student have tested positive. Positive cases are instructed to isolate in accordance with guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Two other students and an athletics employee have previously tested positive for the virus as of the campus’ opening.

Writer: WINK News

