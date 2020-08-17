City looks to stop history of crime at a Fort Myers apartment complex

Tenants see positive change with new management at Jones Walker apartments

The Jones Walker apartment complex in Fort Myers has a history of bad management that typically doesn’t keep up with repairs. Tenants have lived with mold and cockroaches in the past.

We learned what the new management is doing to change the Jones Walker complex one unit at a time Monday.

“Now that they renovated, they put all new things in, microwaves and everything,” Lillian Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has lived both scenes in her four years at Jones Walker apartments.

“It was real bad when I got here,” she said.

Rodriguez moved into what is considered affordable housing at the apartment complex, despite the mold, roaches and crime.

It’s what she could afford.

“At the beginning, it was shootings, fightings,” Rodriguez said. “And, then, after these new people came, it’s cracked down a lot.”

Now, Rodriguez shows off her home with pride

“My husband had a massive heart attack, and he had a stroke recently,” Rodriguez said. “So they put the handicap bars in here.”

A new management company is in charge at Jones Walker. It renovated the Rodriguez’s apartment earlier this year, and maintenance is not done.

During a recent Fort Myers City Council meeting, Councilman Streets said things are improving in part because the management team refused to let the troublemakers back in when they moved people out for reconstruction.

“I think, sometimes, you can change that culture, but you gotta work with the people, so they know what’s expected,” Streets said.

Rodriguez said she knows a fresh coat of paint won’t get rid of all the problems, but she’ll take the sound of construction over screams and flashing lights. And Rodriguez also told us she now feels safe with the help of new management.

“You know, it made you feel better that they’re helping,” Rodriguez said.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

