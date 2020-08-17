Naples North Rotary Club to distribute wheelchairs to those who need them

The Naples North Rotary Club is teaming up with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office to help people get around a little bit easier.

It’s called the “Wheels of Hope” program, and the Rotary Club said it has about 100 wheelchairs ready for people who need them most.

“We are really targeting the people that do need it and it will make a major impact on their lives and they do not have the financial means to get one themselves,” said Carrie Kerskie, president-elect of the Naples North Rotary Club.

“You can see the relief on their face when we arrive with the wheelchair. Whether it be for the actual recipient or the caregiver because it’s going to make both of their jobs a lot easier,” said Steve Matteau, president of the Naples North Rotary Club.

The program is for Collier County residents. For more information on how to request a wheelchair from the Rotary Club, click here.

Writer: WINK News

