Motorcyclist dies in crash near Gateway

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in Fort Myers when a truck changed lanes in front of him, causing a collision.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck, driven by a 56-year-old man, was headed west in the left lane of Daniels Parkway, approaching Gateway Boulevard, while the motorcycle was in the center lane. The truck moved into the center lane, causing the motorcycle to strike the rear of the truck.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist from Lehigh Acres was thrown from the bike and died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, according to troopers.

The FHP no longer releases names of those involved in crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.

Writer: WINK News

