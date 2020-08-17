Tropics heating up, watching 2 tropical waves for development this week
It’s mid-August, and right on cue, we’re watching two disturbances in the Atlantic, located between Africa and the Caribbean Islands. Both of these tropical waves have a chance to develop, especially towards the end of the week.
The first disturbance we’re tracking is located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, and has been labeled INVEST-97L by the NHC.
Looking at it on satellite this afternoon, the disturbance remains disorganized with clusters of scattered storms and a broad spin. The tropical wave will pass through the Lesser Antilles tonight into Tuesday, bringing with it some gusty winds & heavy rain.
By late week, the tropical wave will arrive in the Western Caribbean, where conditions will be more favorable for a tropical depression or storm to form. The National Hurricane Center gives this a MEDIUM 60% chance over the next 5 days.
An area of disturbed weather in the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms. This has been deemed INVEST 98-L by the NHC. Conditions will become more favorable for a tropical depression or storm over the next several days as it slides west across the tropical Atlantic, and most it’s worth noting most models do show some development.
The National Hurricane Center now gives this feature a HIGH 90% chance of developing over the next 5 days. This disturbance bears watching, and interests in the Lesser & Greater Antilles and Virgin Islands should closely monitor the progress of this disturbance.
The next names on the list are Marco & Laura.
If either of these tropical waves were to be named, the next names on our 2020 list are Laura and Marco. You can trust WINK News the Weather Authority to keep you updated!