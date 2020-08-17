Tropics heating up, watching 2 tropical waves for development this week

The first disturbance we’re tracking is located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, and has been labeled INVEST-97L by the NHC.

Looking at it on satellite this afternoon, the disturbance remains disorganized with clusters of scattered storms and a broad spin. The tropical wave will pass through the Lesser Antilles tonight into Tuesday, bringing with it some gusty winds & heavy rain.

By late week, the tropical wave will arrive in the Western Caribbean, where conditions will be more favorable for a tropical depression or storm to form. The National Hurricane Center gives this a MEDIUM 60% chance over the next 5 days.