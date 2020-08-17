Monday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,678 new cases, 87 new deaths reported in the state

As of 2 p.m. Monday, there have been 576,094 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 570,024 Florida residents and 6,070 non-Florida residents. There are 9,539 Florida resident deaths reported, 135 non-resident deaths and 34,194 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,240,770

Total tested (non-residents): 18,803

Total positive (residents): 570,024

Total positive (non-residents): 6,070

Total negative (residents): 3,664,071

Total negative (non-residents): 12,771

Percent positive (residents): 13.46%

Percent positive (non-residents): 32.32%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 576,094 (up from 573,416)

Florida resident deaths: 9,539 (up from 9,452)

Non-resident deaths: 135 (unchanged)

2,678 total new cases reported Monday

87 total new resident deaths reported Monday

0 total new non-resident deaths reported Monday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 34,485 (up from 34,390)

Deaths: 692 (up from 689)

95 total new cases reported Monday

3 new deaths reported Monday

Lee County: 17,451 (up from 17,401) – 375 deaths

Collier County: 10,918 (up from 10,891) – 154 deaths

Charlotte County: 2,388 (up from 2,378) – 101 deaths

DeSoto County: 1,422 (up from 1,420) – 20 deaths

Glades County: 422 (up from 421) – 3 deaths

Hendry County: 1,884 (up from 1,879) – 39 deaths

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

