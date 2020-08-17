Lehigh Acres family wants public’s help to find service dog believed to be stolen

A woman with diabetes in Southwest Florida needs community support. She believes someone stole her dog from her yard.

Whitney Guzman in Lehigh Acres took to social media to get the word out about her beloved pet, who she says was stolen recently. He was last seen on Crossarm Drive and Gulf Lane.

Guzman’s dog is her lifeline. She says she can’t live without her 6-month-old Serbian Rottweiler, Kairo.

“He’s not only a family dog,” Guzman said. “He is also my service dog, my medical alert dog, so I really need him here with me.”

Kairo’s job is to help Guzman manage her Type 2 diabetes under doctor’s orders.

“He is a scent dog, so he alerts me when my numbers are low and my numbers are high,” Guzman explained.

Guzman calls Kairo her service dog, who disappeared last Thursday.

“I have had sleepless nights,” Guzman said. “I’ve been sleepless, stressed and depressed.”

Guzman believes someone stole her precious Kairo. She told us they have a routine, and he knows his boundaries in the yard. She left him outside to play with his red rope for a few minutes and he disappeared.

“I ran in to grab water, and, the next thing I know, he was gone,” Guzman said. “And, then, that’s when I saw that car just zooming by. Even my 4-year-old was like, ‘Go, mom. Go. Go get ’em.’”

The Guzman family lives in the only house on their street in Lehigh Acres.

“To think someone would invade our property is just hurtful,” Guzman said.

Guzman’s said her boys want everyone to know they miss Kairo very much, and their home is hurting without him. There is a $500 reward for anyone who helps in his safe return to the family.

Guzman said Kairo is licensed through the county. He had on a solid blue collar with his name tag and pet license. His tag has Guzman’s personal phone number on it.

And, with three boys in home school, Guzman fears for her health and for her future without Kairo.

“It is going to be difficult without him here, especially with me being a homeschool mom and to having three boys to look after,” Guzman said. “With him by my side, I think it will be a push for me where I don’t have to worry, where he’s right by my side.”

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

