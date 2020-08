Greater Naples firefighters disinfect polling precincts ahead of election day

Making sure you feel safe to head to the polls. That’s what the Greater Naples Fire Department is doing by cleaning your polling locations with brand new equipment to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

WINK News reporter Gina Tomlinson shows you the steps they’re taking to protect you. WATCH the full story above.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson



