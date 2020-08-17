CORONAVIRUS

Resources

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018, file photo, Joy Hutchinson, left, is comforted by her daughter Jessica Hutchinson, as she returns to find her home swept away from hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla. It was once argued that the trees would help save Florida’s Panhandle from the fury of a hurricane, as the acres of forests in the region would provide a natural barrier to savage winds that accompany the deadly storms. It’s part of the reason that tighter building codes, mandatory in places such as South Florida, were not put in place for most of this region until just 11 years ago. And it may be a painful lesson for area residents now that Hurricane Michael has ravaged the region (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
PANAMA CITY

DeSantis announces relaunch of ‘Hurricane Michael Homebuyer Program’

Published: August 17, 2020 11:51 AM EDT
Updated: August 18, 2020 5:12 AM EDT

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday the relaunch of the Hurricane Michael Recovery Loan Program to assist those who were impacted by the Category 5 hurricane in 2018.

Administered by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing), the homeownership program will provide $10 million in down payment assistance (DPA) to Floridians in the following impacted counties: Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Taylor, Wakulla and Washington.

“This $10 million will help over 660 families purchase homes,” said Governor DeSantis. “I was proud to support this program last legislative session and pleased it was included in the state budget I signed in June. I’d like to thank our Northwest Florida legislative delegation for their efforts in getting this critical funding across the finish line for their constituents.”

Expected to launch September 1, the Hurricane Michael Recovery Loan Program will offer below-market 30-year fixed rate first mortgages coupled with up to $15,000 in down payment (DPA) and closing cost assistance for qualified homebuyers. DPA loans will be zero percent interest, non-amortizing and forgivable at 20 percent per year over five years. The DPA loan is fully forgivable if an active duty serviceperson is officially reassigned and must sell the home.

Additionally, those eligible do not have to be a first-time homebuyer to qualify for this program, though the home must be owner-occupied. Interested homebuyers should contact one of Florida Housing’s Participating Lenders to start the process. This information can be found in the Homebuyer Loan Wizard on Florida Housing’s website at www.floridahousing.org.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media