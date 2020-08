Deputies respond to Murphy USA gas station in Lehigh Acres

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Murphy USA gas station in Lehigh ACres Monday night.

Deputies were on scene at the gas station off Lee Boulevard near the corner with 1st Street W.

Crime scene tape was up at the gas station but has since been removed. Deputies have cleared the scene.

There is no further information at this time.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know