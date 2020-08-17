Man shot in San Carlos Park Monday morning, suspect arrested
A suspect was detained after a shooting that left one man injured Monday morning in San Carlos Park.
The incident happened on Laurel Valley Road near New Jersey Boulevard.
Deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the driveway of a home. When they arrived, they say they tried to arrest suspect Nikolas DeVitto but he ran away.
A K-9 deputy ultimately caught DeVitto several houses away hiding in some bushes.
The fire department said they responded to a second medical call about 45 minutes after the first, for a male in his 20s being bitten by a dog.
Lee County Animal Services was also at the home to remove a large dog from the property.
DeVitto faces a host of charges, including aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
Correction: Initial reports indicated the shooting was a drive-by. It was later clarified that it was not.