Fort Myers city council agrees to rediscuss mask mandate if future calls for it

Fort Myers City Council discussed Monday the possibility of reviewing a mask mandate in the future. This is the third time since July the council has talked about requiring them in the city.

In an agenda memo, Councilman Johnny Streets argued council is accountable and responsible for the health and safety of every person in the city. He wants masks to be mandatory for everyone, except people with medical conditions.

July 9, a measure failed by a vote of 4-3 during a Fort Myers City Council meeting. Then, two weeks later, a resolution to encourage businesses to require masks also failed.

During the meeting, Streets said the encouragement of voluntary mask use must continue in the community, along with education.

Streets also asked council members if they would be willing to reconsider a mask mandate if the number of COVID-19 cases began to rise at a fast rate. Members said they would still be open to discussion, while saying they think reported numbers are heading in the right direction.

Streets also brought up the efforts of Fort Myers Police Department. Police have been handing out masks to the homeless population in Fort Myers.

People we spoke to Monday ahead of the council meeting say a mandate should have happened months ago.

“I think they should have made the decision long ago to pass this,” said Dave Johnson in Fort Myers. “It’s ridiculous that it’s even a conversation honestly. I mean, everyone else in the world has figured it out.”

“I don’t want to be infected, and I don’t want anyone else to be,” said Frederick Cain in Fort Myers. “It’s an inconvenience, but it’s a small one to be safe.”

We also spoke to some people off camera who oppose any kind of mask mandate.

