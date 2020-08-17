Cape Coral police looking for suspect in church burglary

The Cape Coral Police Department is looking for a man they say broke into a church in the 200 block of SW 2nd Terrace and stole computer equipment.

CCPD did not release any other details.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect pictured above, call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips, https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous, send a message through CCPD’s social media platforms or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Use the Case Report # 20-014464.

Writer: WINK News

