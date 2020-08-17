Back-to-school immunizations available in SWFL

A reminder for parents ahead of the next school year: Don’t forget to get your kids’ immunizations.

You can make appointments with the Department of Health for kindergarteners, 7th graders, out-of-state transfer students and college students.

All students are required to receive the Tdap booster before entering 7th grade. Children may receive the Tdap booster as early as age 11. Vaccines are free of charge for children through age 18.

Florida Department of Health, 3920 Michigan Ave., Fort Myers

Appointment times available:

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling (239) 461-6100.

Services will be provided by appointment only to adhere to social distancing guidelines. One parent may attend the appointment with their child and both parent and child will be required to wear a face covering. Parents should reschedule if they or their child are not feeling well on the day of their appointment.

Additional information on school required immunizations and COVID-19 can be found online at lee.floridahealth.gov.

In Collier County, free immunizations and flu shots for children through 18 years of age are available at the following DOH-Collier locations:

Naples: Building H, 3339 East Tamiami Trail, Naples, 34112 By appointment only; masks required for adults and children over age 2. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Building H, 3339 East Tamiami Trail, Naples, 34112 By appointment only; masks required for adults and children over age 2. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Immokalee: 419 North First Street, Immokalee, 34142 By appointment only; masks required for adults and children over age 2. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Appointments are required. Anyone with questions can call (239) 252-8595 (Naples) or (239) 252-7300 (Immokalee).

Parents are asked to bring their child’s vaccine record when they come for immunizations.

For more information on immunizations in Collier County, click here.

In Charlotte County, information on free immunizations can be found here.

Writer: WINK News

