Two disturbances to watch in the Atlantic

The disturbance several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles has been tagged INVEST-97L. 97L has gotten better organized today, with an increasing spin & thunderstorm activity on satellite.

While development is unlikely over the next couple of days as it passes the Lesser Antilles, conditions will be favorable for it to become a tropical depression or storm late week as it enters the Western Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center has increased development chances to a MEDIUM 50% chance over the next 5 days.