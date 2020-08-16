FORT MYERS
Two disturbances to watch in the Atlantic
The disturbance several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles has been tagged INVEST-97L. 97L has gotten better organized today, with an increasing spin & thunderstorm activity on satellite.
While development is unlikely over the next couple of days as it passes the Lesser Antilles, conditions will be favorable for it to become a tropical depression or storm late week as it enters the Western Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center has increased development chances to a MEDIUM 50% chance over the next 5 days.
A vigorous tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde islands has increased in thunderstorm activity tonight. Conditions will become more favorable for a tropical depression or storm to form late week as it slides west across the tropical Atlantic.
Interests in the Lesser & Greater Antilles and Virgin Islands should closely monitor the progress of this disturbance. The National Hurricane Center has also increased development chances to a MEDIUM 50% chance over the next 5 days. The next names are Laura & Marco.
Stay tuned & now isn’t a bad idea to go over your hurricane plan!
