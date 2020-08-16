CORONAVIRUS

Sunday’s Coronavirus Updates: 3,779 new cases, 107 new deaths reported in Fla.

Published: August 16, 2020 11:20 AM EDT
Updated: August 17, 2020 12:04 PM EDT

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there have been 573,416 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 567,375 Florida residents and 6,041 non-Florida residents. There are 9,452 Florida resident deaths reported, 135 non-resident deaths and 33,928 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,220,532
Total tested (non-residents): 18,777
Total positive (residents): 567,375
Total positive (non-residents): 6,041
Total negative (residents): 3,646,498
Total negative (non-residents): 12,714
Percent positive (residents): 13.46%
Percent positive (non-residents): 32.21%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 573,416 (up from 569,637)
Florida resident deaths: 9,452 (up from 9,345)
Non-resident deaths: 135 (unchanged)

  • 3,779 total new cases reported Sunday
  • 107 total new resident deaths reported Sunday
  • 0 total new non-resident deaths reported Sunday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 34,390 (up from 34,224)
Deaths: 689 (up from 688)

  • 166 total new cases reported Sunday
  • 1 new death reported Sunday

Lee County: 17,401 (up from 17,305) – 375 deaths
Collier County: 10,891 (up from 10,840) – 152 deaths (1 new)
Charlotte County: 2,378 (up from 2,369) – 100 deaths
DeSoto County: 1,420 (up from 1,413) – 20 deaths
Glades County: 421 (up from 419) – 3 deaths
Hendry County: 1,879 (up from 1,878) – 39 deaths

RESOURCES

NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs

#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL

FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of Aug. 17

REPORT COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS/TEST: International self-reporting system

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

