Sunday’s Coronavirus Updates: 3,779 new cases, 107 new deaths reported in Fla.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there have been 573,416 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 567,375 Florida residents and 6,041 non-Florida residents. There are 9,452 Florida resident deaths reported, 135 non-resident deaths and 33,928 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,220,532

Total tested (non-residents): 18,777

Total positive (residents): 567,375

Total positive (non-residents): 6,041

Total negative (residents): 3,646,498

Total negative (non-residents): 12,714

Percent positive (residents): 13.46%

Percent positive (non-residents): 32.21%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 573,416 (up from 569,637)

Florida resident deaths: 9,452 (up from 9,345)

Non-resident deaths: 135 (unchanged)

3,779 total new cases reported Sunday

107 total new resident deaths reported Sunday

0 total new non-resident deaths reported Sunday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 34,390 (up from 34,224)

Deaths: 689 (up from 688)

166 total new cases reported Sunday

1 new death reported Sunday

Lee County: 17,401 (up from 17,305) – 375 deaths

Collier County: 10,891 (up from 10,840) – 152 deaths (1 new)

Charlotte County: 2,378 (up from 2,369) – 100 deaths

DeSoto County: 1,420 (up from 1,413) – 20 deaths

Glades County: 421 (up from 419) – 3 deaths

Hendry County: 1,879 (up from 1,878) – 39 deaths

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

