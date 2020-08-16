Naples teens collect food for St. Matthew’s House

A group of Naples teens is spending their Sunday making sure families stay fed in Southwest Florida.

With the stimulus stalemate happening in Washington, a lot of people in our area are facing a horrible decision: Do you spend the little money you have on rent or on food?

St. Matthew’s House knows, perhaps better than anyone, that the numbers really bad right now. They’re expecting to feed a record 1,000 families during the month of August.

Enter Izzy and Madison, a pair of Gulf Coast High School students. The two distributed 400 bags last week to be filled with food. They’ll collect those bags Sunday and take them to St. Matthew’s House with the help of some friends.

“We were seeing how many more people were coming in and how much more food they were needing because of all the families coming in,” said Izzy Jackson.

“We noticed that the number of families have gone up a lot and they just started organizing food in a bigger warehouse, and we’ve gone to see it and there are so many boxes that need to be filled there,” said Madison Knightly.

Izzy and Madison will help take St. Matthew’s House one step closer to filling those boxes.

If you’re interested in helping St. Matthew’s House, you can visit their website for information making donations of both money and food.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jackie Winchester

