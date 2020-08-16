Naples man arrested following crash with LCSO vehicle

A Naples man is facing charges after he rear-ended a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Fort Myers on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 51-year-old man was driving a sedan on Palm Beach Boulevard when he failed to stop for a red light just east of I-75 and ran into the back of the unmarked deputy SUV.

The driver was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, as was the 52-year-old deputy.

The driver, who has not been identified by authorities, is facing charges of DUI, careless driving, not wearing a seatbelt, DUI property damage and DUI personal injury.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know