Man dies after driving car into pond at The Strand in Naples

A 21-year-old Naples man was killed early Sunday when he drove his car into a pond inside The Strand community.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man, whom they didn’t identify, was driving north on Strand Boulevard near Stem Drive when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road before eventually ending up in a pond.

Troopers said the man and his 19-year-old male passenger, tried to get out of the car and swim ashore, but only the passenger was able to. Divers from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office later found the man’s body.

The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

