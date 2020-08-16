CORONAVIRUS

Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile pantry schedule, week of Aug. 17

Published: August 16, 2020 7:20 AM EDT

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from Aug. 17 to Aug. 22.

Aug. 17

10 a.m. – Noon
Franklin Park Elementary, Fort Myers
2323 Ford St., Fort Myers, FL 33916

10 a.m. – Noon
Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs
26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Aug. 18

10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club of Immokalee
1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142

10 a.m. – Noon
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Aug. 19

10 a.m. – Noon
Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium) Clewiston
1200 W C Owen Ave., Clewiston, FL 33440

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116

Aug. 20

10 a.m. – Noon
Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Ave Regional Park)
23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33980

10 a.m. – Noon
Lee Civic Center, North Fort Myers
11831 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Aug. 21

10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club, Naples
7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – Noon
Sun Splash Park (Parking lot), Cape Coral
400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33991

Aug. 22

10 a.m. – Noon
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

MORE:
Harry Chapin food pantry locator
Donate to Harry Chapin Food Bank

