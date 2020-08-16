Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lovers Key

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 60-year-old Naples man was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash near Lovers Key.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. and involved only the motorcycle, according to troopers.

The motorcyclist, whom FHP did not identify, was headed south on Estero Boulevard at Lovers Key State Park when he lost control of the bike and drove off the road, striking a fence. He was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of crash victims, citing Marsy’s Law.

Writer: WINK News

