Broward County sheriff’s lieutenant dies from COVID-19

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that Lt. Aldemar “Al” Rengifo Jr., has died after being taken to the hospital with COVID-19 related symptoms.

Rengifo was with the sheriff’s office since January of 2000. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2019.

Rengifo tested positive for the coronavirus on July 27.

