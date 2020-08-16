Boat parade in support of Trump held to break world record

Thousands of people gathered Saturday in Clearwater to show their support for President Donald Trump.

The goal of the boat rally was to break the world record for the largest boating event. We do not yet know if that goal was reached.

Trump is planning a rally near Joe Biden’s hometown in Pennslyvania on Thursday, the same day Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president. Trump’s rally is set to begin at 3 p.m.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know