2 new tropical systems in the Atlantic being monitored

The tropics are very active much earlier in the season. We are currently monitoring four different tropical systems in the Atlantic.

Kyle has now weakened into a post-tropical cyclone and Josephine has been downgraded to a tropical depression that is forecast to stay away from the U.S. and turn back out into the Atlantic.

Two new tropical waves have formed in the Atlantic and each has a 50% chance for development. The fast-moving tropical wave is located east of the Windward and Leeward Islands. This system will continue to move westward and make its way to the Caribbean on Tuesday. The system is then expected to be much slower, which will be conducive for development.

The other tropical wave has just emerged from the coast of Africa and has a 50% chance for development. This system will have to battle dry air and wind shear, so we will continue to monitor it.

The peak of hurricane season is September, so if you have not already, make sure to start putting together your hurricane kit and make preparations. We will continue to keep you informed and updated as things change.

Reporter: Amanda Pappas



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know